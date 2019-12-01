The best Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2019: the cheapest bundles live right now

The PS5 is due to be released in 2020, so now could be the perfect time to bag yourself a fantastic deal on the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Keep a particular eye out for PS4 bundles - the console plus some games or an extra controller – and you might find you can save even more money than you would buying the items individually. Whether you're a fan of Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 20, Spider-Man or God of War, chances are there's a PS4 bundle featuring your favourite games.

Now, let's get down to business. Here are the best PS4 deals, discounts and bargains available right now. Plus, with Cyber Monday deals now live, there's no shortage of console offers to take advantage of.

Best Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2019

Sony's best-selling games console offers HDR support and a vast catalogue of titles including PS4 exclusives such as God of War and Spider-Man. Gaming might be its strong suit, but it also offers neat integration of catch-up TV and endless entertainment via a plethora of apps for various streaming services.

Sony PS4 500GB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare £199.99 at Game

The latest Call of Duty game has only just hit the shelves, but there are already a few bundles to be had. Here's the best one. The price of a standalone PS4 500GB at Game is the same (£249.99), so this this bundle effectively gets you the latest CoD for free. A no-brainer.View Deal

Sony PS4 1TB £299.99 £249.99

Get yourself the PS4 console with 1TB of storage at this ridiculously cheap price at Amazon.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday PS4 Pro deals 2019

Sony's latest console, the PS4 Pro, offers 4K HDR gaming and 4K content when streaming from Netflix and YouTube. It leverages Sony's epic catalogue of games to great effect, so you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to titles.

Sony PS4 Pro Console 1TB £349.99 £303

The PS4 Pro deal is a no-brainer for Amazon Prime subscribers, who'll be able to nab free and fast delivery along with the superb savings.

View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare £299 at Amazon

Described by reviewers as a 'masterpiece' and a 'gaming blockbuster', the latest Call of Duty is a must-have. Amazon's cheap bundle effective allows you to add the game to your basket for just £14, instead of buying the game separately for £49.99. A bargain.View Deal