The best Apple iPod Touch Cyber Monday 2019 deals

The Cyber Monday deals are still going strong... but that won't be for much longer. If you move fast, you might be able to secure a saving on the iPod Touch, however, as there are still deals available.

Whether you're in the market for a cheap iPod Touch 6th generation or looking for a deal on the latest 7th generation iPod Touch, we have spotted some deals in the UK and US Cyber Monday sales.

With a 4in screen, 128GB storage (the maximum available), a 40-hour battery life and an 8MP camera, the iPod Touch remains a tempting alternative to the iPhone for those that don’t need cellular coverage.

This could be one of the last chances to snag a bargain on this veteran player, so if you have the cash and second pocket for a portable music player, get this one in your basket while it's cheap.

US deal Apple iPod Touch 6th gen 32GB $199 $159 at Best Buy

"A tempting alternative to the iPhone for those that don’t need cellular coverage" as we said in our five-star review, the iPod Touch marries a gorgeous screen with speedy operation and a clear, direct and upbeat sound.View Deal

