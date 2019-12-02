The best Apple iPod Touch Cyber Monday 2019 deals

The Cyber Monday deals are still going strong... but that won't be for much longer. If you move fast, you might be able to secure a saving on the iPod Touch, however, as there are still deals available.
Whether you're in the market for a cheap iPod Touch 6th generation or looking for a deal on the latest 7th generation iPod Touch, we have spotted some deals in the UK and US Cyber Monday sales.
With a 4in screen, 128GB storage (the maximum available), a 40-hour battery life and an 8MP camera, the iPod Touch remains a tempting alternative to the iPhone for those that don’t need cellular coverage.
This could be one of the last chances to snag a bargain on this veteran player, so if you have the cash and second pocket for a portable music player, get this one in your basket while it's cheap.
- Amazon iPod Touch deals
- Currys iPod Touch deals
- John Lewis iPod Touch deals
- Best Buy iPod Touch deals
- Walmart iPod Touch deals
UK deal Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB
£199 £189 at BT Shop
The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this Cyber Monday deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal
US deal Apple iPod Touch 6th gen 32GB
$199 $159 at Best Buy
"A tempting alternative to the iPhone for those that don’t need cellular coverage" as we said in our five-star review, the iPod Touch marries a gorgeous screen with speedy operation and a clear, direct and upbeat sound.View Deal
US deal Apple iPod Touch 6th gen 128GB
$299 $239 at Best Buy
Jump in storage size with this 128Gb model and you can make a bigger $60 saving. It's available in a choice of six colours.View Deal
MORE:
The best Cyber Monday 2019 deals
Cyber Monday deals from around the web
- Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day
- Adidas.co.uk: - save up to 50%
- AO.com: - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now
- Argos.co.uk: - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas
- Boots.co.uk: - save up to half price on selected items
- Carphone Warehouse: - early Black Friday phone deals
- Currys: - Black Tag sale is now on
- Debenhams: - sneak peek Black Friday deals now live
- DNA Fit: - up to 40% off DNA test kits
- Google Store: - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones
- Halfords: - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
- John Lewis: - 5 year warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers
- Lovehoney.co.uk: - up to 50% off sex toys and more
- Marks & Spencer: good multi-buy deals on right now
- Mobiles.co.uk: cheapest mobile phone deals
- Nike.co.uk: - up to 30% off full price items
- Simba Sleep: save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday
- Richer Sounds: - amazing deals, available now
- Sevenoaks: - great deals, and matches competitor prices
- Superdrug: - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug
- Three.co.uk: - best ever SIM only deals
- Very.co.uk: - big savings on tech and more