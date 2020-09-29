The best Amazon Fire Tablet deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon has its fingers in many product pies. Its Echo speaker range just keeps growing and growing, while its Fire TV devices are a reliable, affordable way to add smart skills to your TV. Its Fire Tablets are similarly reasonably priced, and come in a range of sizes, with models even aimed at kids.

And with Amazon Prime Day on the way, discounts are imminent.

Here we'll run you through all the models and what they offer, and show you the best deals around right now. Chances are, there's a Fire Tablet for you.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)

A 10.1in HD screen should show off films and TV shows admirably, while also providing enough space for on-screen controls while gaming. The Fire HD 10 comes with 32GB of storage as standard, or you can opt for the 64GB model – both are expandable by up to 512GB using a microSD card. Inside, 2GB of RAM and a 2GHz octa-core processor should keep things moving, while a full charge will give you 12 hours of use. Enough to keep you entertained all day long.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

Or maybe you'd prefer an 8in tablet? That makes the tablet considerably smaller and easier to stow in a bag. Like the 10in model, the Fire HD 8 comes in 32GB or 64GB versions, both of which are expandable using a memory card. And it comes with or without special offers – with means you can pay less, but will have to put up with ads on the lock screen.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019)

Amazon's smaller tablet doesn't have an HD screen, but its 7in size does make it even more portable than the others. It's also a fair bit cheaper. The storage takes a step down too – with 16GB or 32GB options – though again, you can slot in a memory card up to 512GB for all your films, games, shows and photos. The Amazon Fire 7 has less power than the bigger tablets, but that's a small compromise to make for this kind of saving.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

What's the difference between the Fire HD 8 Plus and the standard Fire HD 8? The Plus has more RAM (3GB to 2GB) and can take memory cards all the way up to 1TB. It also has wireless charging – just plonk it on the dock (which costs extra) and it'll juice up, ready to go. Other than that, it's the same tablet – same screen, same battery, same cameras. But considering how good the HD 8 is, that's no bad thing.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020)

Sure, you could let your kids loose with your tablet. But have you seen what they do to their toys? Why not get them their own tablet instead? The smaller of Amazon's two Kids Edition tablets features an 8in screen, 32GB of storage, and 12-hour battery life, which should see them through all but the most punishing of car journeys. It's guaranteed to silence any cries of 'Are we there yet?'

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

The 10in model gets a screen bump to 1080p HD, along with the same battery life, same storage, and same kid-proof bumper to keep it safe from drops and spills. Don't believe it? It comes with a two-year guarantee, so if the kids do manage to break it, you can swap it for a new model. Just don't tell them that – they'll see it as a challenge.

