Looking for the hottest of hot 55-inch 4K TV deals? You're in the right place.

We've scoured the web to find you the best TV deals around, and only on the best sets from our comprehensive reviews back catalogue. Whether you're after an OLED, QLED or more affordable LCD model, we've found a great deal for you.

Some of these TV deals may be for last year's models, but that doesn't mean they're not worth a look. In fact, if you're willing to forego the latest improvements (which, let's be honest, are often pretty incremental), you could save yourself a pretty penny. That said, discounts on the new 2019 models are now pretty substantial, so going for an older set might not save you as much as you'd expect.

A number of the TVs that we recently proclaimed What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have already dropped in price, making some brilliant TVs even greater value. And the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis are in a constant price war, ensuring there's always a great deal to be had somewhere.

Read on for our round-up of the best 55-inch TV deals available anywhere.

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1399 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal

LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV £2799 £1799 (including £200 cashback) at Crampton & Moore

The excellent LG E9 isn't as discounted now as it was during Black Friday, but Crampton & Moore's £200 cashback offer does mean it's still rather tempting. Ultimately, we'd suggest buying the C9 and adding a soundbar, but if you must have a solid, integrated sound system, the E9 is a fine choice.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 55in 2019 QLED TV for £2799 £1799 at John Lewis

Samsung's 2019 4K flagship has now dropped in price, with a hefty discount of £1000 from John Lewis (and others). It's still a fair bit more expensive than the C9 OLED above, but for some the punchier picture, nicer operating system and brilliant One Connect feature might be worth the extra.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1399 £1299 at Currys

The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save an extra chunk of money.View Deal

LG OLED55C8PLA 55in OLED TV £2999 £1249 at Amazon

The predecessor to the C9 was an Award-winner in its own right. While we'd recommend paying the extra for this year's model if you can, opting for the C8 will save you in the region of £150 and you'll still have a great TV.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55FZ802B 55in OLED TV £2299 £1099 at Richer Sounds

We gave Panasonic's FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal