Save up to £110 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM3 wireless headphones on Cyber Monday

Sony Cyber Monday headphones deals are live, so now's the perfect time to score a serious saving on Sony's top wireless, in-ear and over-ear headphones. There's no end of Cyber Monday headphones deals flying around, but we've picked the cream of the crop and listen them below. It should make your purchase a little smoother.
You'll find that most of the big retailers – plus the Sony online store – are offering Sony headphone deals for Cyber Monday 2020, but some are better than others. There are huge savings on the five-star Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds and the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear headphones.
But you might be surprised to find big savings on the 2020-launched WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, too. They which blew us away with their superb sonics and state-of-the-art noise-cancelling tech.
Right, lets skip to the savings! Read on to find the UK's best Sony headphones deals for Cyber Monday 2020...
- See our pick of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals
Sony WF-1000XM3 (black or silver):
£230 £149 at Amazon
The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds set a new benchmark with their effective active noise-cancelling and superb sense of musicality. Sony's due to launch a replacement next year, so grab this chunky £80 discount while you can.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3:
£330 £219 at Amazon
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner, these Sony over-ears combine noise-cancelling and Bluetooth to great effect. Comfort is superb, while the touch sensitive controls add flair. Add a 30-hour battery life and a serious saving, and you've got yourself a great Sony headphones deal.
View the latest Sony WH-1000XM3 dealsView Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4 (black or silver): £336 at Amazon
Sony’s premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass: they're richly detailed, enjoyably dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great.
View the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 dealsView Deal
Sony WH-CH700N:
£150 £75 at Amazon
Few headphones offer such an appealing feature-set for the price. When you consider their musical, detailed sound and their generous 35-hour battery, the WH-CH700N cans are a great deal – especially at half the RRP. View Deal
Sony MDR-EX650AP:
£60 £50 at Amazon
From sound to fit, the EX650s are everything a pair of budget wired in-ears should be. They offer an open and expansive soundstage and one-button remote that will play nice with Android and iOS devices.View Deal
Sony WI-1000XM2 noise-cancelling in-ears
£300 £193 at Amazon Sony's noise-cancelling in-ears are perfect for those who want to listen in peace. Their high-end balanced armature drivers should provide plenty of power and clarity, too. Grab £107 off at Amazon while stocks last (which probably won't be very long at this price).View Deal
Sony WH-CH510:
£50 £30 at Amazon
After some no-frills wireless headphones from a trusted brand? The WH-CH510 headphones could be just the ticket. We've not reviewed this model but they feature 30mm drivers and have a mic for hands-free calls and voice commands. And they're very cheap.View Deal
Sony MDR-Z1R:
£1700 £1650 at Richer Sounds
At £1700, these high-end wired headphones won't be for everyone. But, when it comes to their sound, they deliver in spades. Bass is of seismic proportions and balanced with a level of agility that few rivals can match. A special buy indeed.View Deal
