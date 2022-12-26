Grab the Echo Dot 5th Gen at better than half price with this cracking Boxing Day deal

Amazon’s offering its premier smart speaker, the Echo Dot 5th Gen, for less than half price in the Boxing Day sales.

The deal lets you grab the dinky Alexa-powered speaker for a modest £26.99 - that’s a huge 51% discount on its (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)regular £54.99 price (opens in new tab) and the cheapest we’ve seen it sell for in quite some time.

The deal is live on Amazon’s site now and is set to run until 9am on 28 December, though we’d recommend jumping on it now as in the past Echo speakers have sold out fairly quickly when discounted this heavily.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Boxing Day deal

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen was £54.99 now £26.99 at Amazon (save £28) (opens in new tab) Amazon's slashed the price of its latest smart speaker with this amazing Boxing Day deal.

The Echo Dot 5th Gen is Amazon’s latest generation smart speaker. It only launched on 20 October 2022. We rarely see such hefty discounts like this so soon after launch.

We haven’t reviewed the 5th Gen Dot yet, but considering how much we loved the Echo Dot 4th Gen when we got it into our labs for testing we’re still comfortable recommending this deal.

The 4th Gen Echo scored a respectful 4 /5 when we tested it. Our experts particularly praised its responsive microphones, which made it quick and easy to quiz Alexa about upcoming calendar events, random trivia and control our other smart home gadgets with voice commands.

In fact the only minor quibble we had that stopped the 4th Gen was its sound quality, which Amazon purports to have fixed on the new model - though we’ll have to get one in for testing to confirm this.

The Echo 5 shares the same core-DNA and subtle spherical design but comes with a few key upgrades. The biggest include the promise of “radically” improved sound quality, more advanced Alexa commands and mesh wi-fi support. The latter is important if you’ve got a mesh router system, which can use the Dot to extend your wi-fi signal.

All this adds up to make the Echo Dot 5th Gen a very compelling Boxing Day treat, especially at this price.

MORE:

Boxing Day sales 2022: OLED TVs, wireless headphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more

Our pick of the best smart speakers