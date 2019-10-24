The best record player deals ahead of Black Friday 2019

Whether you're looking for your first budget record player or are a long-standing vinyl fan hankering after a turntable upgrade, there's almost certainly a deal with your name on it.

From entry-level decks at budget prices, to more premium offerings delivering serious levels of sound quality, there are plenty of turntable deals to check out.

You can choose from turntables with integrated speakers, wireless Bluetooth turntables, and even portable record players.

Whether you're in the UK or US, here's our pick of the best turntable deals online right now, ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

UK record player deals

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable £200 £194 at Amazon It may only be a £6 saving, but we can't pass up an opportunity to remind you of this five-star deck with Bluetooth capabilities (for Bluetooth headphone pairing, for example) plus a built-in phono pre-amp. Even at £200 it's an absolute steal. View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 £400 £278.50 at Amazon Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP5 £349 £249 at Richer Sounds A plug and play turntable that's an absolute pleasure to listen to and delivers detail, dynamics and a USB connection for digitising your vinyl. And you can save £100.View Deal

NAD C 558 £449 £399 at Sevenoaks NAD has a good track record with decks around the budget/midrange price, so one with a £50 discount should be seriously considered.View Deal

Rega Planar 3 £649 £579 at Audio T A multiple Award-winner, the Rega Planar 3 is as good as it gets for this sort of money. This deal is the cheapest price we've found, though it doesn't come fitted with a cartridge.View Deal

US record player deals

Lenco L-85 $149 $129 at Walmart Great features and user-friendly operation make this Lenco the best budget plug-and-play turntable we’ve come across. And you can save 20 bucks right now in the Walmart sale.View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 $498 $298 at Amazon Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP5 $449 $399 at Amazon A plug and play turntable that's an absolute pleasure to listen to and delivers detail, dynamics and a USB connection for digitizing your vinyl. And you can save $50 at Amazon.View Deal

The best deals on the best turntables

Want the best record player at your chosen price point? Below you'll see all our favourite, five-star turntables, and where you can find the cheapest price on each one.