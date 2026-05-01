A bank holiday weekend is upon us here in the UK, which leaves plenty of time to check out the latest deals.

It also lines up nicely with payday, so now could be the time for you to pull the trigger on the high-ticket item you’ve been eyeing up.

So whether you’re after a Bluetooth speaker to spend your long weekend in the sun or looking forward to staying in with a new soundbar system, we’ve got something for everyone.

As ever, all products have been reviewed and rated by our expert testers, so you can be sure these are good purchases even at full price.

Not sure where to start? Let us help…

If you want a beefy, rugged outdoor speaker, look no further than the JBL Xtreme 4. The Award-winning Bluetooth speaker has a great discount right now at Richer Sounds, as you can save £150 by signing up to its VIP club (which is completely free).

The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package has earned a What Hi-Fi? Award an incredible six times and is back to its Black Friday price with £200 off. Surround sound with direction and heft doesn't get much better than this.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, then a soundbar system is a good compromise. And budget systems don’t get much better than the Hisense AX5125H, which offers amazing weight, scale and a convincing Dolby Atmos for a price less than some solo soundbars.

If you want luxury and audiophile credentials in your wireless headphones, you won’t do much better than the Focal Bathys. A classy design and a 24-bit/192kHz USB-DAC mode are two highlights out of a feature set that includes two different levels of ANC, a transparency mode, aptX Adaptive support and 30 hours of battery life included too.

For a mid-range wireless speaker that’s great value, look no further than the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII. It has been succeeded by the newer, pricier Audio Pro C20 W, but it still has great clarity with clean and tight bass.

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