Velodyne has been producing a steady flow of very good subwoofers, and its new EQ-Max 8 is no exception.



Its 180W class-D amp sees it serve up bags of punch with movies and music – Black Strobe’s I’m a Man from the RocknRolla soundtrack sounds fast and has great timing, with an impressive dynamic punch.



The presentation could do with a little more tautness, but overall it’s a highly enjoyable listen. This is a likable sub, eager to please with its unfussiness regarding system integration.



Tweakable sound presets

The compact cabinet, in its black vinyl finish, houses an active 20cm forward-firing unit and a downward port to augment its output. It might feel slightly hollow, but it’s sturdy enough and nothing rattles.



The EQ-Max 8 also has a few tricks up its sleeve: there’s a five-band EQ for tweaking its performance to suit your room and seating position, adjustable phase, four presets, and a night mode that limits output – all controllable via a remote.



This sub is impressive for its size and price. That combination of chunky sound and useful features makes it a good buy.



