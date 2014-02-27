Trending

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 review

These stylish cans definitely make an impact, but they need more finesse and detail to truly compete with class rivals Tested at £270

By

Our Verdict

These stylish cans definitely make an impact, but they need more finesse and detail to truly compete with class rivals

For

  • Punchy, weighty and dynamic
  • Plenty of bass oomph
  • Compact and foldable
  • Customisable ear covers

Against

  • Needs more refinement and subtlety
  • Can get a little chaotic and too insistent
  • The ear pads can feel uncomfortable over time

Bling them up with shiny metal plates in every colour or engrave them to your heart’s content – these V-Moda over-ears offer an alarming array of customisation.

Design

They’re clearly meant to be flaunted in public, so it’s a good thing the M-100s fit the bill for portable use with their compact, snug frame.

A collapsible design makes them easy to lug around – just be careful you don’t get your finger trapped in the folding mechanism.

We did. A lot.

While they grip your head confidently, those with petite head sizes may find them a bit too large, even with the headband on the tightest setting. The curved ear cups also graze against the ears over time.

Performance

V-Moda Crossfade M-100

V-Moda Crossfade M-100

We’re not in the least surprised to hear that the M-100s are big on bass. But where the Beats Mixrs are heavy-handed, these V-Modas have more rhythmic ability and dynamism.

The opening bass lines of The Cat Empire’s Fishies are chunky and playful, while there’s a satisfyingly solid weight underpinning the anthemic You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi.

It’s not a particularly airy sound though, and it can get chaotic at times.

Verdict

In fact, the V-Modas hit all notes a little harder than is necessary.

This ballsy approach just about works with heavy metal, but doesn’t bode well for classical or vocal-led songs that need a gentler touch.

Detail and refinement are needed to truly compete with class rivals. Determined to make an impact, these style-conscious cans are made to be seen more than heard.

MORE: Best headphones to buy in 2014

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Find us on Google+