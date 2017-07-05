Trending

TaoTronics TT-BH07 review

Extremely cheap, but there are better-sounding (and not much more expensive) alternatives to these TaoTronics Tested at £20

By

Our Verdict

Packed with features, but even at this beer-money price the sound doesn’t impress

For

  • Low price
  • Good feature set
  • Magnetic earpieces

Against

  • Poor sound quality

TaoTronics makes some of the most popular pairs of earphones currently available at Amazon. They sell by the truckload because they are extremely cheap.

But are they worth buying?

The TaoTronics TT-BH07s are remarkably affordable Bluetooth wireless earphones, with amazing technical specifaction for the price.

There’s just one problem: they don’t sound good enough, and aren't necessarily an upgrade on the earphones bundled with your phone.

Build

The TaoTronics TT-BH07s look, at a glance, like they might cost £80 or more. They have a wire between the buds, unlike Apple EarPods, but also have aluminium backs with magnets - a staunchly ‘premium’ feature.

You can stick them together around your neck when you’re not listening so they don’t fall off as you walk around. This nice extra is emblematic of the TaoTronics approach: to pelt you with features that make alternatives like Beats X seem bad value.

Even up close there are no obvious ‘tells’ to reveal the TaoTronics TT-BH07s are as affordable as they are.

The metal earpiece caps have a smart finish of embossed concentric circles and, while the rest of the earpiece is plastic, there are no wide seams and they don’t appear flimsy.

Comfort is also perfectly acceptable. The TT-BH07s have a rather large 3-button remote, but it is very light and makes operation very easy - the buttons are so well-spaced.

Similarly, the earpieces are large but light, and the use of both silicone tips and separate ear hooks keeps the fit secure. These aren’t the kind of heavy-duty hooks that make knocking them out of your ears almost impossible, but they do help.

Noise cancellation for the remote’s mic and aptX Bluetooth support elevate the TaoTronics' value-for-money into downright improbable territory. Battery life is pedestrian at five hours, but it’s not hard to see why these earphones have massive online appeal.

Sound

The down side of the TaoTronics TT-BH07s is their sound.

A few seconds of listening don’t highlight any major sins. The treble isn’t eardrum-piercing, the bass doesn’t hang around too long, but the TT-BH07s are an unengaging listen because their dynamics are extremely flat.

The upper midrange and treble sound synthetic and lifeless, and negligible bass punch contributes to very limited rhythmic drive.

A lack of glaring tonal gaffes has seen them labelled (online, by some) as an almost like-for-like alternative to much more expensive pairs.

In truth, they make your music sound flat thanks to their poor separation, limited detail and pancake-like presentation.

The price may seem to excuse these issues, but for just a little more money the Skullcandy Smoking Buds 2 Wireless offer a much more fun, involving listen.

Verdict

The appeal of the TaoTronics TT-BH07s is obvious. You a lot of earphone, and audio tech, at an impulse-buy price.

Sound quality is a real weakness, though. Their lifeless interpretation sucks a lot of the joy out of music, and there are much better-sounding alternatives for just a little more money.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sunvalleytek.com
Brand NameTaoTronics
Product TypeEarset
ManufacturerSunvalleytek
Manufacturer Part NumberTT-BH07B UK
Packaged Quantity1
Product NameTaoTronics Bluetooth 4.1 Sport Magnetic Headphones blue
Product ModelTT-BH07B

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Wireless Operating Distance10.1 m
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
Wireless TechnologyBluetooth
Noise CancelingYes

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • 1 x TaoTronics TT-BH07 Wireless Stereo Headset
  • 1 x USB Charging Cable
  • 6 x Ear Buds?two areequipped on the headset?
  • 6 x Ear Hooks?two areequipped on the headset?
  • 1 x Travel Pouch
  • 1 x User Guide
Country of OriginChina
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignBehind-the-neck
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
Width24.9 mm
Weight Approximate15 g
Height32 mm
ColourBlue

Microphone

Microphone DesignOn-cable

Warranty

Limited Warranty12 Month