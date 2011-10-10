Trending

Samsung UE55D8000 review

The super-stylish Samsung UE55D8000 is a clever feat of engineering Tested at £2500

By

Our Verdict

Not quite the state of the art, but a feat of engineering nonetheless

For

  • Slim and desirable
  • lengthy specification
  • punchy, vibrant pictures from all sources

Against

  • Never gets fully to grips with motion
  • mediocre sound

In purely aesthetic terms, the Samsung UE55D8000 takes some beating. Forget, briefly, its full-fat specification (Freeview HD and Freesat tuners, 3D with glasses included, Smart TV online functionality, Skype) and just look at it.

Somehow Samsung has squeezed LED backlighting behind a bezel less than 5mm deep, and this on a screen of less than 3cm depth. It’s proportioned like a gigantic credit card.

High-def satellite TV pictures are vibrant, with decent detail levels, natural skin-tones and convincing contrasts. Switch to some upscaled DVD content and the news is similar, any slight softness mitigated by smooth edges and nice black-tone detail.

Fanatical detail levels
Displaying a (2D) Blu-ray of Hereafter, the Samsung steps up its detail retrieval
to fanatical levels, gives punchy contrasts with clean, bright white tones and describes textures well.

And in 3D (improved in terms of crosstalk and stability over Samsung’s 2010 offerings) it’s impressively immersive, delivering ample depth of field and proving solid even off-axis.

Motion is vexatious from any source though, each of the D8000’s settings establishing its own particular shortcoming even as it clears up that of the previous preset. And sound, unsurprisingly given the cabinet dimensions, is on the weedy side.

But there’s no doubt that this is an attractive large TV, and for some folk that
will be more than enough.

Specifications

General Information

Product Series8000
Product NameSamsung UE55D8000
Product ModelUE55D8000
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE55D8000

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand31 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate18.60 kg
Width with Stand123.3 cm
Weight Approximate16.20 kg
Height with Stand78.7 cm
Width123.3 cm
Depth3 cm
Height70.7 cm
ColourSilver
Dimensions70.7 cm (H): 123.3 cm (W): 3 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWeb Browser
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size139.7 cm (55")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Pulse

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption100 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption160 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyClear Motion Rate 800
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • UE55D8000 LED-LCD TV
  • 3D Active Glasses
  • Remote Control
  • Batteries
  • Slim Gender Cable
  • Power Cable
  • E-Manual
  • User Manual

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year