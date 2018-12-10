You can still save £40 on the Apple HomePod

It's not often you find good deals on Apple products, but following Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, we've noticed there is still a £40 saving to be had on Apple's Siri speaker.

Normally £319, the white HomePod is now available for £279 from Richer Sounds.

We've reviewed our fair share of smart speakers this year, but sound quality hasn't always been up to scratch. The Apple HomePod was the first speaker to really make an impact with its punchy, musical delivery and meaty yet tightly controlled bass. If you're a Apple fan the HomePod won't disappoint.