You can now watch an 8K film (trailer) on an 8K TV (if you go to a shop)

Want to watch 8K content on a Samsung 8K TV? You're in luck. Tech lovers will soon be able to view the trailer for Two Yellow Lines, an upcoming independent film shot entirely in 8K, at their "nearest Samsung retailer" (we're guessing that means 'nearest Samsung Experience Store'). And no, popcorn will not be provided.

According to the announcement, the trailer "will be displayed natively on Samsung’s new line of 8K Neo QLED TVs." As for the movie itself, "Two Yellow Lines tells the story of a PTSD-ravaged smokejumper (this is apparently a specially trained wildland firefighter) who is suddenly and unexpectedly reunited with his estranged teenage daughter." Forced to travel cross-country with her, he must confront his own demons (don't they always?) in order to repair the fractured relationship.

The film has already picked up 'best feature' at the IndieFEST Film Awards 2020 but even if the plot isn't your cup of tea, the scenes, many of which feature the stunning Rocky Mountains, should provide ample opportunity for Samsung's Neo QLED TVs to show off their ability to render colours with exceptional definition and authenticity.

Samsung's global press release isn't totally clear but it seems the 8K trailer will hit Samsung stores from this month. While we wait for answers, you can look up your nearest Samsung Experience Store here. The Two Yellow Lines trailer is also available to stream in 4K on Vimeo right now.

