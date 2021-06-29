Yamaha's award-winning soundbars reduced to AU$200 on Amazon Australia

While the massive online sales event has wrapped up for the year, there's still plenty of Amazon Prime Day deals still live, including two of our favourite affordable Yamaha soundbars that are now sitting at an even more enticing price.

The Yamaha SR-B20A and its successor, the SR-C20A are both reduced to just under AU$200 from their respective regular pricing of AU$329 and AU$299 – a saving of either 40% or 33% on a unit that's already priced incredibly well.

The SR-C20A is a full 30cm shorter in length than its forebear and almost half the weight, managing to pack in incredible sound for its compact form and punching through with ultra clear dialogue.

The larger SR-B20A has a more complex driver arrangement to go with its size – two mid-range, two tweeters, and two woofers compared with the SR-C20A's singular woofer and dual full-range drivers.

While neither offer the smarts associated with more high-end offerings, the audio quality and compact singular nature of these units (not to mention absurdly low price) make them great alternatives to the AU$599 Sonos Beam, especially if you're not after all the extra connectivity.

For a full rundown on the differences between these two beloved models, visit our Australian reviews of the Yamaha SR-B20A and the Yamaha SR-C20A to find out exactly why we're so enamoured with them.

Yamaha SR-C20A soundbar | AU$299 AU$199 (save AU$100) For those seeking a more compact solution that still produces amazing audio, Yamaha's ever-so slightly more affordable and compact successor to the SR-B20A soundbar is the go. We're amazed with its clarity in dialogue, Bluetooth connectivity, and overall amazing sound for the size and price of the unit (even giving the Sonos Beam a run for its money, and doing so with a slightly smaller profile).View Deal

Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar | AU$329 AU$198 at Amazon (save AU$131) The SR-B20A may be the previous model of the pair, but with its six drivers and wider profile, it still packs a hell of a punch. It boasts impressive sound for the price, even without the need for a subwoofer, and the inclusion of Bluetooth streaming and app control are a huge boon.View Deal

In case you missed it, earlier in the week we rounded up a swathe of discounted five-star headphones and true wireless earbuds as well, so if these soundbars don't tickle your fancy, there may still be an audio deal for you.