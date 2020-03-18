Xbox Series X release date confirmed as 26th November 2020

Microsoft has officially confirmed the Xbox Series X release date as Thanksgiving 2020. That's the 26th November for everyone outside of the US, if we assume Microsoft means the very day of Thanksgiving.

Previously, the Xbox Series X was only confirmed for release in time for the 'holiday season' (that's Christmas), with the brewing console battle between the Xbox Series X and PS5 set to reach fever pitch in time for Black Friday and December.

Earlier in the week Microsoft teased more specs around the next-gen Series X console, while Sony revealed more details around the PS5 hardware just today.

Xbox Series X promises four times the power of the Xbox One X and is being billed by Microsoft as the "fastest, most powerful games console ever." To match that dramatic leap in performance, the Series X gets a new 'tall tower' design and a new wireless controller.

And now we know it will launch Thanksgiving 2020. Roll on, the Xbox Series X vs PS5 console war...