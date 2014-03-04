X-mini has unveiled the ME and WE portable speakers for use with smartphones and tablets, which the Singapore-based manufacturer says will offer "sound beyond size".
The ME measures just 44mm in height and weighs in at 44 grams, while the WE is similarly small at a mere 48mm and weighing in at 48 grams.
Magnetically shielded 3.1cm drivers can be found inside the speakers, which X-mini claims "deliver outstanding performance, well beyond the expectations for a speaker of its stature."
Connectivity to a smartphone, tablet or other mobile device for the X-mini ME is in the form of a supplied cable with 3.5mm jack connector. Other connectivity options include USB and micro-USB.
The X-mini WE meanwhile boasts NFC and Bluetooth connectivity which is coupled with the 'Buddy-Jack.' This allows several WE speakers to be connected in unison for stereo sound. It also turns the WE into a Bluetooth dongle, allowing users to connect it via 3.5 auxillary to a stereo or pair of headphones for wireless streaming.
The built-in battery claims to offer up to six hours of wired playback from a 1.5 hour charge, with wireless playback lasting up to four hours.
The X-mini ME will retail for £20 and come in four finishes – Gunmetal Grey, Yellow, Blue and Pink. The WE will cost £30 and will initially launch in just Gunmetal Grey, although more colour options are expected to follow.
