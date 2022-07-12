When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

Amazon Prime Day has been chock full of deals, but they won't last forever. Like all good things, they will come to an end. If you're wondering when, then read on.

Prime Day's name is a bit misleading, because it's not just one day. It actually spans two days, and some early deals even go live before the official event. If you have seen a great deal and are umming and aahing, you had better get a move on – the sale is coming to a close soon.

Exactly when depends on where you are in the world. These are the exact start and finish times given by Amazon...

Our pick of the best Prime Day tech deals

When Prime Day 2022 ends

UK (BST): 12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July

12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July US (ET/PT): 12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July

12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July Australia (AEST): 12th July 00:00am to 17:00pm on 14th July

Essentially, Prime Day deals run until the end of Wednesday (or seep into the next day if you live in Australia or the east coast of America).

Late but not too late to the party? Remember, to benefit from the Prime Day deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. But if you aren't part of the Prime family already, don't sweat, there's still time – you can sign up for a 30-day free trial now (opens in new tab).

And if you are already a member and ready to look through the best deals, you don't have to endlessly trawl Amazon to find something decent. We've done all the browsing on your behalf and have picked out the very best deals for our dedicated round-up pages.

We have got the best deals on five-star products, the best Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphones deals, Prime Day streaming deals and much, much more.

Check out our ultimate Prime Day deals guide for more. Or you can check out the quick links below. Happy bargain hunting!