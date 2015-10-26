The 2015 Awards winners celebrate the best products of the year, covering a broad range of consumer technology product categories, from TVs to turntables, stereo speakers to streamers, with Award-winning products from £40 to £4000 (and a couple you can try for free).

The vinyl revival helped deliver a total of four Award-winning turntables, with the budget Pro-ject Essential II sharing the spoils with the winner of our first Temptation Award winner, the VPI Prime.

Samsung won five of the seven TV Awards with the Samsung UE48J6300 taking home the TV Product of the Year Award. There was also an Award for the 4K OLED LG 55EG960V, the first TV Award-winner to combine 4K resolution and OLED TV technology.

The Bowers & Wilkins 685 S2 won the Product of the Year Award in the ten-strong Stereo Speakers category, while the Cambridge CXA60 was the big winner amongst our Award-winning Stereo Amplifiers.

Tidal beat the competition to take home our best streaming music service Award, joined by iPlayer and Netflix in our Streaming Services category, while the Astell & Kern AK Jr was the overall winner in our Portable Music Players category.

You can choose from a total of 14 pairs of Award-winning headphones, divided into In-Ear and On-Ear winners, while there are seven highly recommended winners in our Wireless Speakers section.

From DACs to soundbars to home cinema amplifiers, and plenty more besides, head over to the What Hi-Fi? Awards microsite to see the full list of winners.

And, if you're looking for a bargain, we've already scoured the web to bring you some of the best deals on our Award-winners, incuding Samsung TVs, Sennheiser headphones and more...

