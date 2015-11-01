Trending

Best DACs 2015

Product of the year

Best DAC £400-£800

Chord Mojo

Read the full review here

"The Mojo delivers much of the sound of the £1400 Hugo at a fraction of the price."

Best buys

Best DAC under £400

Oppo HA-2

Read the full review here

"For £250, you’ll struggle to find better detail or dynamics from a headphone amplifier and USB DAC."

Best DAC £800-£1200

Chord 2Qute

Read the full review here

"The 2Qute’s unerring accuracy, insight and rhythmic drive are impressive, and it’s a joy to listen to."

Best DAC £1200+

Chord Hugo

Read the full review here

"The Chord Hugo is a stunning achievement. It's the best-sounding DAC and headphone amp we’ve heard at this price."