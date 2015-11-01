Best CD players & transports 2015

Product of the year
Best CD player £500+
Cyrus CDi
"A five-star CD player from Cyrus is no surprise, but this one takes things to a new level."
Best buys
Best CD player under £500
Marantz CD6005
"A fantastic budget player and immense value for money."
Best CD transport under £500
Cambridge CXC
"If you already have a DAC, this superb-sounding CD transport makes perfect sense."
Best CD transport £500+
Cyrus CD t
"Superb, near-faultless performance - this is a remarkably talented and enjoyable CD transport for the money."