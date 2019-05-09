Wharfedale's flagship Elysian speakers set for August release

First teased in prototype form at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, the Wharfedale Elysian flagship speakers are now nearing completion, on show at High End Munich this week, and primed for an August release.

There will be two models, the smaller Elysian 2 and the floorstanding Elysian 4. Both are due for a late summer launch and they'll be priced at around £4500 and £7500 respectively. Looking resplendent in white, albeit without the final stands, which are still being finished, the speakers will also come in black and walnut.

The technical highlight is the use of an AMT (Air Motion Transformer) high-frequency driver, a form of electrostatic transducer, designed to move a high volume of air for low distortion and high accuracy.

The Wharfedale Elysian 4 floorstanding speaker

The smaller, Wharfedale Elysian 2 speakers

The new speakers have been designed by Peter Comeau, director of acoustic design at International Audio Group, the parent company of Wharfedale, and the man responsible for a slew of Award-winning speakers over the last few decades.

We're told the Elysian speakers, which were sounding good driven by Audiolab electronics in the IAG room, are still not completely finished - those stands for a start - but are on track to be in shops by Q4. We'll bring you more details on the speakers as we get them.

