Watch all the sessions from the What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show

The What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show took place on Saturday 24th April, featuring interviews, expert advice and a Live Q&A session with the What Hi-Fi? team.

Thousands of you logged on to watch the videos and ask questions - and there's still time to catch up on any videos you missed.

You can register on the What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show website to watch any of the sessions back in full, right up until 24th May. And it's completely free.

We talked through how we review and what makes our test rooms fit for purpose, gave tips on how to get the best from your hi-fi system and set-up your TV, while also looking back on some of the best products to have passed through our test rooms. We also took your questions on the day in our Live Q&A.

Want to know about the next big thing before anyone else? We heard from Audio-Technica, Bluesound, Cambridge Audio, Denon, Fyne Audio, KEF, Mission and MQA, including exclusive news on forthcoming products.

As well as watching back all the sessions, you can also enter our show competition for your chance to win a Bluesound Dolby Atmos soundbar.