The operator has also confirmed that it is increasing data allowances so that Pay As You Go customers have "more freedom", with its Freedom Freebees starting at a cost of £20 – including 2GB of data.

Meanwhile, customers who choose to take a Red Freedom Freebee costing at least £30 will be able to choose either music streaming service Spotify or Sky Sports Mobile TV for entertainment on the go.

And customers who sign up to a Freedom Freebee with 4G for the first time are in line for unlimited UK data for a 30-day period, before choosing the data package that best meets their needs after that.

Vodafone UK consumer director Cindy Rose said: "We’ve already signed up well over a million Pay Monthly customers to our 4G service and are now opening up this great opportunity to our Pay as you go customers.

"We’ve always said that 4G speeds were just the start – it’s what you did with 4G that mattered – so we’re delighted to be able to offer a choice of Spotify or Sky Sports Mobile TV for customers taking £30 and £40 Red Freedom Freebees."

