Updated Sonos One SL wireless speaker boasts eco-friendly upgrades

Sonos has unveiled an updated One SL smart speaker, complete with a few interesting tweaks.

The latest version of the company's microphone-free, wireless wonder sports an eco-friendly design and only works with the Sonos S2 app, which powers the latest-generation Sonos speakers.

Rumours of a new Sonos One SL surfaced earlier this week when eagle-eyed Sonos fans spotted the company's latest FCC filing. Sonos has since released a statement to The Verge confirming that the upcoming One SL will be "more efficient" when it comes to power consumption thanks to a new wireless radio system.

The statement goes on to pump up the new One SL's green credentials, and mentions "a redesigned base" that "removes extra plastics and stickering", in addition to packaging that claims to be kinder to the planet. Sonos says the eco-friendly tweaks echo the sustainable design of the Sonos Roam, the firm's recently-released portable Bluetooth speaker.

"These changes don’t deliver new features or functionality so it won’t be labeled and sold as a new product, but it will only be compatible with S2," concludes Sonos' announcement.

In other words, there's no effect on the overall Sonos One SL features, so you can still expect a Sonos One without voice smarts. You'll still be able to create a stereo pair and you'll still be able to use the S2 app to stream hi-res, 24-bit music via a Qobuz subscription.

Sonos says the refreshed One SL is now available via its websites and from third-party retailers.

