Toshiba has announced no fewer than five new ranges in its 2011 line-up of entry-level LCD/LED TVs, with models including built-in Blu-ray players and internet connectivity.
Sizes range from 19in to 42in, and all models get a Freeview tuner, Toshiba's Active Vision picture processing technology and LED backlighting.
Selected versions have Full HD resolution, Freeview HD tuners (Regza RL only) and on-demand web content from the likes of YouTube and BBC iPlayer. Here's the full breakdown of tech specs, with prices to follow:
Toshiba Regza RL833 with Freeview HD
REGZA RL series
• Available in 32, 37 and 42in screen sizes
* 1920x1080p Full HD
* Edge-LED backlight
* Freeview HD-ready
* Online applications – YouTube, BBC iPlayer and Flickr
* AutoView image optimising
* Resolution+ image enhancement
* DLNA and wi-fi ready
* Active Vision (50Hz)
* 4 x HDMI
* USB port
* Dolby Volume
* REGZA-LINK single remote operation
Toshiba Regza DB833 has built-in Blu-ray player
Regza DB series Blu-ray Combi
* Available in 32 and 42in screen sizes
* 1920x1080p Full HD
* Edge-LED backlight
* Integrated Blu-ray player
* Freeview ready
* Active Vision (50Hz)
* 2x HDMI
* USB and PC inputs
* REGZA-LINK® single remote operation
Toshiba Regza DL833 (19in)
DL series DVD Combi
* Available in 19, 22, 26 and 32in screen sizes
* HD ready (1366x768)
* Edge-LED backlight
* Integrated DVD player
* Freeview ready
* Active Vision (50Hz)
* 2x HDMI
* USB and PC inputs
Toshiba Regza HL833 with edge-LED backlight
REGZA HL series
* Available in 32 and 42in screen sizes
* 1920x1080p Full HD
* Edge-LED backlight
* Freeview
* Active Vision (50Hz)
* 2x HDMI
* USB
* REGZA-LINK single remote operation
* PC Input
Toshiba Regza EL833 is entry-level model
REGZA EL series
* Available in 19, 22, 26 and 32in screen sizes
* Edge-LED backlight
* HD ready (1366x768)
* Freeview tuner
* Active Vision (50Hz)
* 2x HDMI
* PC input
* USB port