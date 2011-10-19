New from Swiss-based Thorens are Acryl versions of its TD-2010 and TD-2030 turntables. The TD-2015 (above) and TD-2035 come fitted with the company's TP92 tonearm, and as well as the new finish have been subject to a wide range of performance-enhancing upgrades.

The 33mm-thick plinth of the £2295 TD-2015 is made from a single piece of clear acrylic, while the £2995 TD-2035 (below) has three layers of acrylic bonded together for better damping and stability.

The motor and control circuitry have been upgraded, with better components and a slow-start function to accelerate the platter from rest while preventing belt-slip. The motor housing has been completely redesigned to reduce vibration and noise.

Meanwhile the TP92 tonearm uses a tube made from cold-forged aluminium, and designed using a laser vibrometer to analyse and pinpoint resonances.

It has an aluminium headshell tightly coupled to the tube, with overhang adjustable by sliding the headshell or moving the arm tube in the bearing block, and azimuth by rotating the tube.

The headshell is designed so the cartridge's centre of gravity is always directly below the tonearm tube, and VTA can be adjusted by loosening the arm cooler locknut and rising or lowering the whole assembly.

Anti-skating, which is provided by two ferrite magnets, is also adjustable.

The TD-2015 is available in clear finish, while the £2995 has a clear middle layer sandwiched between red, blue, orange, white or black acrylic outer layers.

Thorens turntables are distributed in the UK by UKD.

