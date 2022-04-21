This TCL 98-inch 4K QLED TV delivers a huge screen for a (relatively) low price

Thought ultra-large TVs were the preserve of Russian oligarchs? You might want to think again. TCL's 2022 TV range includes a 98-inch 4K QLED TV for just €6000 (around £5000 / $6500).

Not cheap, of course, but it's all relative. The 98-inch 2021 Samsung Q90A Neo QLED TV, for example, would set you back three times that sum (£15,000, around $20,000 / AU$27,000), which does make this seem decent value.

And it's no slouch on the specs. This 98-inch TCL C73 features Google TV, a 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K@120Hz gaming, VRR and ALLM. Sizes range from 43- to 98-inches, but only the 98-inch gets an LED zone dimming system.

Tech fans in the US can already buy a similar 98-inch TCL TV. Earlier this year the company unveiled the 7-series R754 98-inch "XL Collection" 4K LCD TV, which TCL's website lists for $7999.99.

Titanic TVs have become increasingly popular lately, partly because of the rise of "same-day" premieres (when a Hollywood film lands on a major streaming service within hours of hitting theatres). This is all about creating a real home cinema experience, without the need for a projector.

Of course, bigger isn't always better and not everyone has the space to sit far back enough from a 98-inch TV to get the full effect. That said, buying the biggest and best TV within your budget is usually a good idea. Read our guide on what size TV to buy for all the details.

The TCL 98-inch C73 is already on sale in Australia for AU$9999 and is expected to arrive in the UK/Europe later this year.

