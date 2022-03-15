This Apple TV update makes it easier to watch away from home

The Apple TV 4K is now easier to watch away from home. That's thanks to a new software update that makes it easier to connect to wi-fi networks in hotels and dorm rooms.

Apple's tvOS 15.4 update allows tvOS devices to connect to networks that need additional sign-in steps. Typically, these are found in hotels and university dorms, but could include any publicly-available wi-fi hotspot.

To download the update, just open Settings and click Search for updates. You'll need your iPhone to hand in order to verify the log in.

The feature isn't unique to the Apple TV. Its rivals Roku and Amazon have had the function for a while now on their streaming devices, so Apple is a little late to the party. Still, better late than never.

The Apple TV 4K is one of the best streamers around, picking up a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award for its trouble. This update makes it even better for anyone who wants to take their big-screen streaming with them on their travels.

