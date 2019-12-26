The Sonos Play:1 just dropped to its cheapest price yet in Curry's Boxing Day sales!

Didn't get the smart speaker you wanted for Christmas? Fancy a Sonos Boxing Day deal instead? You're in luck. You can now get a great saving on the excellent Sonos Play:1.

The Play:1 has been an entry-level staple in the Sonos multi-room line-up since 2013, and it's now available at the cheapest price we've seen in the Boxing Day sales. We saw a few deals on this Sonos wireless speaker during Black Friday week, but now, Currys has shaved an extra £20 off its lowest-seen Cyber Monday price.

It may have been around for a little while, but the Sonos Play:1 is still a great little performer, earning five stars in our review. And, thanks to its stellar sonic chops, it has aged incredibly well – making this deal all the more tempting.

Sonos Play:1 £170 £109.97 at Currys

The Sonos Play: 1 remains a great-sounding wireless speaker, and a decent passage into multi-room for those on a tight budget. Now at a bargain price thanks to this Currys Boxing Day deal.View Deal

Sonos brought the entry-level price of the Play:1 down slightly a few years ago, and then added the smart Sonos One and Sonos One SL to the portfolio. However, if you already own a Sonos Play:1 and are looking to add to your multi-room system or you want to get started with Sonos on a post-Christmas budget, this little Bobby Dazzler may well be your best bet – especially at this ultra-low price.

