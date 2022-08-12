The next Sonos product, likely the Sonos Sub Mini, won't launch till later this year

The launch of the next Sonos product – said to be the Sonos Sub Mini – has been pushed back after the company announced worse-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Sonos spokesperson Erin Pategas confirmed the news to The Verge in an email, saying: "I can confirm we decided to push an anticipated product launch from Q4 ’22 into Q1 ’23."

The affordable Sub Mini appeared at the FCC in June, prompting speculation that it would launch this Summer. Now, it appears to be heading our way in the first fiscal quarter of 2023, which, confusingly, runs from 1st October to 31st December 2022.

Demand for the new Sonos Ray smart wireless soundbar has been softer than expected due to global "macroeconomic" challenges (i.e. rising inflation) and the post-pandemic slowdown in TV sales.

Both factors seem to have had a knock-on effect on the Sub Mini, but Sonos CEO Patrick Spence was quick to reassure investors that the company remains "committed to two new product launches each year."

The Sub Mini is expected to take its place just below the £600 / $699 Sonos Sub, now in its fourth generation. Word of the Mini first emerged late last year, followed by an unofficial render (pictured above). Key details such as power and price remain under wraps.

The California-based audio giant is also rumoured to be working on a pair of Sonos wireless headphones, although the trail seems to have gone cold in recent months.

