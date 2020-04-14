The next iPhone will look like an iPad, sources claim

This year's high-end iPhones will borrow design elements from Apple's iPad tablets, sources claim.

According to Bloomberg reports, the annual autumn iPhone refresh will see four new 5G-enabled Apple handsets. If the report is correct, the two successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have flat stainless steel edges instead of the current curved design. They will also have more sharply rounded corners, resembling the iPad Pro that launched in 2018.

These two iPhones will have flat screens, instead of the current models' sloping edges, all of which sounds suspiciously close to the design of the iPhone 5.

The September 2020 iPhone launch should also see two new follow-ups to the iPhone 11. It's thought that these cheaper models won't share the new design elements, though.

Production issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic could delay some of the new handsets but they would still land in the autumn, the sources claim.

So what about specs? We're expecting three rear cameras on the iPhone Pro models, and two on the cheaper variants (in keeping with Apple's current offering). The pricier models will get the iPad Pro's 3D LIDAR system, setting the stage for plenty of augmented reality fun.

The highest-end iPhone is expected to be slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a small notch on the screen. Expect each phone to have more power than its predecessor.

Apple is also thought to be working on a set of tracking devices similar to Tile's. These can be attached to keys, wallets and so on, and will notify you of their location through an app.

Budget iPads, a new Apple TV, a MacBook Pro and new iMacs are also thought to be in the works.

