The founder of Opera Loudspeakers has died

Italian manufacturer Opera Loudspeakers, has today announced the death of its founder, Giovanni Nasta, aged 65. He died on Sunday 10th May 2020 in Italy. The company released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the beloved Giovanni Nasta. His death is a great loss to his family and to the audio community. Giovanni Nasta led his life and his work in the same enthusiastic manner, always ready to experiment with new methods and solutions."

"He founded Opera Loudspeakers and took over Unison Research, bringing them under the umbrella of A.r.i.a. Srl, and has left a prosperous and flourishing company, rich in projects and new ideas. Over the years he created a formidable team of professionals, extremely competent and passionate. His experience, sensitivity and creativity will inspire us all in carrying on his life’s work."

"We profoundly thank all those who were close to us during this difficult time: friends, suppliers and customers whose support we never lacked. Our mission now is to carry on his legacy with the same passion and pure vision. Rest assured that Giovanni’s heritage is in good hands, and we will do everything to continue as he would have.”

Originally from Corbara, a small town in the province of Salerno, Nasta moved to the province of Treviso and bought a house in Preganziol where he started a family with his wife Donatella. The couple had three children: Bartolomeo, Riccardo and Elisabetta. He founded his company Opera Loudspeakers in Casier, in 1989.

For more information, contact Opera Loudspeakers’ Australian distributor, Radiance AudioVisual.