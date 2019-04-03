The Elipson Bell is a speaker designed to hang from the ceiling

Elipson is ringing the changes with the launch of its new loudspeaker, the Bell. As you can see, it's shaped like a bell, or a cone-shaped lampshade, and is designed to be hung in high-ceilinged environments like bars, restaurants, or perhaps your own lavish home.

The Bell comes in two sizes. The Bell 4 weighs 1.9kg, and uses a 12mm mylar tweeter with 110mm polypropylene mid/bass unit. The larger Bell 6 weighs 2.9kg, and has a 25mm tweeter with 20mm mid/bass driver.

Both feature two-way bass reflex ABS enclosures with coaxial drivers protected by close metal mesh grilles. They both also come in black and white colour options.

Worried about how to fit it to the ceiling? Don't be. It comes with its own bespoke fixing system complete with cables and hooks so you can get it up and hanging in minutes (or so it says). Once hung, the design aims to excel at dispersing sound and filling your room.

Both the Elipson Bell speakers are available now. The Bell 4 is £199 and the Bell 6 £249. Find out more on the Elipson website.

