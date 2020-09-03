TCL unveils AirPods-rivalling wireless earbuds priced at just €99

In addition to announcing its latest TV innovation, TCL has used IFA 2020 to introduce its latest pair of true wireless earbuds. The MOVEAUDIO S200 push their way into what is now a very crowded market, dominated by Apple's AirPods and the Sony WF-1000XM3. And it seems TCL's angle, is a very low price.

They arrive at €99 (approx £90/$120), which undercuts all of the big players on the market. For that you get Bluetooth 5.0 support, an IP54-rated waterproof design, and a smart wearing detection feature that automatically plays or pauses songs when you put in or take out the earbuds. There are on-bud touch controls, too, including a long-press command that initialises Google Assistant or Siri voice control.

While they don't sport active noise cancellation, as found on the more premium AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3, they do have what TCL is calling 'noise reduction technology'. This uses four built-in microphones to filter out external noise for clearer call quality, which sounds interesting.

They also sport a reasonably good 23-hour total battery life, although note that the earbuds themselves can only hold 3.5 hours of juice at one time, with the supplied charging case packing just under 20 hours. We would have hoped for at least five hours – not least as the similarly priced (and very good) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 earbuds hold 9 hours.

That aside, the TCL MOVEAUDIO S200 buds seem like a decent cheap true wireless earbuds proposition. They will be available globally in white, black or teal blue, from the end of the month.

MORE:

Best Apple AirPods alternatives

Should you buy Apple AirPods? Are AirPods worth it?

Best wireless headphones