Today's session will be all about TV technology – HDTV, 3D, LCD, LED and the future of flatscreen TV – and Eric will be on hand to answer all your questions.

As Sony Europe's Technical Marketing Manager, Eric is the man responsible for overseeing the development of Sony's hi-fi and home cinema products, and what he doesn't know about all the latest AV technology wouldn't fit on the back of a stamp.

He's been with Sony for more than 20 years, and while he's a real movie enthusiast, he's a serious music fanatic, too. You're as likely to find yourself discussing a specific sound effect in an action movie as you are the difference in tonality between a Steinway and a Bosendorfer.



He spends a lot of his life ‘on the road' – or more accurately in the air – between various Sony locations in Europe, and is also a frequent visitor to Japan, where he works with the company's Chief Distinguished Engineer, Takashi Kanai, on the tuning of products from speakers and SACD players to home cinema receivers.



Ask about what goes on behind the closed doors of Kanai's famous listening room, and Eric will tell you tales of not just changing the smallest components in the search for the best sound, but spending evenings cutting out small rings of foil to act as capacitor dampers. That's how fanatical the tuning gets.



In the early 1990s Eric was also responsible for setting up Sony's ‘UK tuned' project, taking on the established British speaker manufacturers with the SS-85E bookshelf speakers, and later winning a What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Product of the Year with the SS-176E floorstanders.

