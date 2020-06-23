Stacks of Denon hi-fi gear is currently discounted on Amazon AU

Denon is known for being quite the powerhouse in the audio-visual world, with the Japanese company having offered up solid hi-fi and home cinema system solutions for over a century.
Currently, Amazon Australia is discounting a broad selection of its products, and not by insignificant amounts either, with up to 45% off a variety of stereo amplifiers, DACs, phono cartridges, AV receivers and more.
While you can have a look at everything on offer at the Amazon Australia landing page, we've gone through and selected a few of the most impressive deals below.
Denon PMA-720AE stereo amplifier | AU$549 (RRP AU$999; save AU$450)
The Denon PMA-720AE is an integrated stereo amplifier with two channels rated at 85W and 4 ohms, five line-level inputs, solid build quality, and plenty more in the way of connectivity and features. If you're looking to get a central hub to your setup on a budget, this is a great option – check out our full Denon PMA-720AE review for more.
Denon DL-103R phono cartridge | AU$375 (RRP AU$629; save AU$254)
You can save a fair whack on this tried-and-true phono cartridge from Denon at the moment, netting you a tasteful revision of a decades-old classic to use on your system. You can check out this glowing review of the Denon Dl-103R cartridge from our sister site, TechRadar, for more info. Alternatively, you could score the Denon DL-110 for half-price, dropping from AU$499 to just AU249.
Denon DA-300USB DAC and headphone amplifier | AU$409 (RRP AU$799; save AU$390)
If you're looking to convert digital music and other audio straight from your computer to your analog sound system, the DA-300USB is a great way to do so – and you can take almost 50% off the retail cost if you grab one from Amazon Australia. You can check out our full DA-300USB review for full details, but know that you'll be getting a great USB-equipped DAC with an OLED display and awesome headphone amplifier to boot.
