Trending

Stacks of Denon hi-fi gear is currently discounted on Amazon AU

By

Amplifiers, DACs, phono cartridges and more up to 45% off

Denon PMA-720AE
(Image credit: Denon)

Denon is known for being quite the powerhouse in the audio-visual world, with the Japanese company having offered up solid hi-fi and home cinema system solutions for over a century.

Currently, Amazon Australia is discounting a broad selection of its products, and not by insignificant amounts either, with up to 45% off a variety of stereo amplifiers, DACs, phono cartridges, AV receivers and more.

While you can have a look at everything on offer at the Amazon Australia landing page, we've gone through and selected a few of the most impressive deals below.

Denon PMA-720AE stereo amplifier | AU$549 (RRP AU$999; save AU$450)

The Denon PMA-720AE is an integrated stereo amplifier with two channels rated at 85W and 4 ohms, five line-level inputs, solid build quality, and plenty more in the way of connectivity and features. If you're looking to get a central hub to your setup on a budget, this is a great option – check out our full Denon PMA-720AE review for more.
View Deal

Denon DL-103R phono cartridge | AU$375 (RRP AU$629; save AU$254)

You can save a fair whack on this tried-and-true phono cartridge from Denon at the moment, netting you a tasteful revision of a decades-old classic to use on your system. You can check out this glowing review of the Denon Dl-103R cartridge from our sister site, TechRadar, for more info. Alternatively, you could score the Denon DL-110  for half-price, dropping from AU$499 to just AU249.
View Deal

Denon DA-300USB DAC and headphone amplifier | AU$409 (RRP AU$799; save AU$390)

If you're looking to convert digital music and other audio straight from your computer to your analog sound system, the DA-300USB is a great way to do so – and you can take almost 50% off the retail cost if you grab one from Amazon Australia. You can check out our full DA-300USB review for full details, but know that you'll be getting a great USB-equipped DAC with an OLED display and awesome headphone amplifier to boot.
 View Deal

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Jon Spencer 23 June 2020 08:16
    Wow! Australian prices for this is pretty good especially when it is over twice the price next door in New Zealand where I live! Prices in NZ appear to be set by throwing dice int the air. There seems to be little rhyme or reason to the vast discrepancies across brands.
    Reply