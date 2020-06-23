Stacks of Denon hi-fi gear is currently discounted on Amazon AU

Denon is known for being quite the powerhouse in the audio-visual world, with the Japanese company having offered up solid hi-fi and home cinema system solutions for over a century.

Currently, Amazon Australia is discounting a broad selection of its products, and not by insignificant amounts either, with up to 45% off a variety of stereo amplifiers, DACs, phono cartridges, AV receivers and more.

While you can have a look at everything on offer at the Amazon Australia landing page, we've gone through and selected a few of the most impressive deals below.

Denon PMA-720AE stereo amplifier | AU$549 (RRP AU$999; save AU$450) The Denon PMA-720AE is an integrated stereo amplifier with two channels rated at 85W and 4 ohms, five line-level inputs, solid build quality, and plenty more in the way of connectivity and features. If you're looking to get a central hub to your setup on a budget, this is a great option – check out our full Denon PMA-720AE review for more.

View Deal