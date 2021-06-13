Sound+Image July-August 2021 out now: home cinema secrets!

Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$14.99 p/m There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$14.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.View Deal

(Image credit: Future)

INSIDE OUR NEW ISSUE

Every issue of Sound+Image brings you the latest news, views, reviews and features on audio and AV equipment, reveals the entertainment they bring to your home, and tells you how to get the best personal musical experience when you're out and about.

Expert reviews tell you what you need to know about the latest gear - will it fit your home, does it have the facilities you need, and is its performance leading the pack?

Music and movie reviews and stories fill out your knowledge and give a fine read, while our Buying Guide is the ultimate way to create a short-list for your next purchase.

This issue in our cover story we detail two top home cinema designs - and their designers let you in on the secrets that lift them into a higher realm of movie magic...

(Image credit: Future)

GROUP TEST: STEREO WIRELESS SPEAKERS

Sensational sounds from simplified systems

We are great believers in speakers which have amplification built-in. They can be systems in themselves — stereo loudspeakers with built-in streaming and amplification, inputs for TVs and other sources. They can wildly simplify the traditional hi-fi system into something far more suited to the modern age, modern homes and modern décors. Instead of a stack of hi-fi components, you might reduce your system to a pair of streaming powered speakers with your TV plugged into them. A good pair of powered speakers used in this way will trounce the sound from your average soundbar and will very likely also provide a far neater solution.

Reviewed this issue:

Ruark MR1 Mk2

Klipsch The Fives

KEF LSX

DALI Oberon 1 C

Q Acoustics Q Active 200

ELAC Navis ARB-51

KEF LS50 Wireless II

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo

(Image credit: Future)

AND SO MUCH MORE...

Yamaha Aventage RX-A2A networked AV receiver

As this award-winning series of receivers enters its second decade, we review the first and most affordable release from the range.

BenQ TK700Sti 4K projector

Grab your SMG and prepare for action – BenQ’s TK700Sti is a next-gen 4K DLP projector with dedicated gaming-optimised modes.

JBL Synthesis HDI 5.1-channel speakers

What happens if we place award-winning floorstanders at the front of a full multichannel speaker package and start kicking out movies?

Hisense 75U80G 8K television

Once you get to 75 inches, is 4K UHD resolution enough to make the most of your screen real estate? We get hands-on with this 8K TV.

Musical Fidelity M3x Vinyl phono stage

Give your turntable a high-quality phono stage which will treat its output with respect.

Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition headphone amp/preamp

Naim’s new player focuses on headphones first – but it’s also a brilliant streaming preamplifier.

Boya BY-HP2 cabled headphones

No BT, no NC, just good old-fashioned cables. Result?

Sound+Image #340 July-August 2021 is on sale now in print and digital issues.