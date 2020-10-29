Sony's PS5 4K Movie Essentials are repackaged Blu-rays aimed at gamers

Sony is relaunching a series of 4K Blu-ray discs for the PS5. The PS5 4K Movie Essentials collection comprises 11 titles, with each one featuring a 4K Blu-ray disc, a Full HD Blu-ray disc and a digital copy.

Not surprisingly, all 11 movies hail from Sony's studios and many – such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, Hellboy and Venom – are pitched squarely at gamers.

Not a fan of comic book superheroes? Sony has you covered with the likes of Baby Driver, The Fifth Element and Bad Boys for Life.

According to IGN, which spotted the news, the PS5 4K Movie Essentials collection will launch in December, shortly after the PS5 launch date, which is 12th or 19th November depending on where you live.

The discs are available to pre-order now on Amazon in the States but they're not cheap. Most are priced at $31 but Bad Boys for Life is an eye-watering $46. Hardly an incentive for PS5-owners to rush out to buy them. A cynic might suggest this is purely a ploy to try and drum up a few Blu-ray sales on the back of the PS5 launch...

Still, these movies should look gorgeous on its upcoming next-gen console, although PS5 Digital Edition owners, of course, will have settle for digital copies, due to the lack of a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Weighing up a next-gen console? Here's a complete list of all the major retailers offering PS5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders.

The PS5 4K Movies Essential series:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Venom

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Baby Driver

Bad Boys for Life

Hellboy

Zombieland: Double Tap

The Fifth Element

Underworld

Bloodshot

Pineapple Express

