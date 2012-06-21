Sony's Xperia S smartphone is getting an upgrade to the latest Android 4.0.4 operating system, aka Ice Cream Sandwich.

The rollout begins today, and includes the following new features:

• Lock screen with improved functionality

• Resizable widgets

• Improved control of mobile data consumption

• A 'recent apps' button

Talking of apps, the new 'album' app allows users to sort and browse their photos and videos, the 'movies' app streamlines the playback of films and the 'Walkman' app allows you to share and discover music with your friends via Facebook.

You can discover more in this dedicated Sony video.

And there's an in-depth review of the Sony Xperia S in the July issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale now.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook