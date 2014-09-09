The soundbar adds 260W of 2.1 channel sound and bass to films, games and TV programmes, with its cabinets and separate subwoofer crafted from wood to dampen resonance and improve audio quality.

One-touch connection pairs the HT-GT1 SoundBar via Bluetooth to NFC-enabled smartphones and/or tablet, while controlling the device from your mobile device via the free Sony SongPal iOS/Android app.

Meanwhile, you can also plug in a USB drive to access your MP3 tunes.

Due to launch in the UK next month at a cost of £200, the HT-GT1 features a Bass Bazuka button to up the bass to "crazy extremes, while keeping things clear and tight". LED illumination pulses in time with your music too.

And for owners of a Sony audio mini system, you can hook the HT-G1 up via a direct connection through the Party Chain feature that the company says adds some "serious sonic muscle" to your audio experience.

