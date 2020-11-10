Sonos introduces loyalty discounts up to 30% (and a brand-new Arc feature)

Christmas has potentially come early for Sonos users. The multi-room maestro has just introduced two things that could well please owners of old and new Sonos kit.

The first is a revamped loyalty program, giving long-term Sonos customers up to 30 per cent discount on new Sonos kit if they own older product*.

The new Sonos Upgrade Program is particularly good news for users who own some of the firm's earlier products. As we reported back in January, a number of Sonos devices, such as the Sonos Play:5 (1st Gen), have ceased to receive software updates and cannot use the latest Sonos S2 platform app.

Sonos already offered a 'Trade Up' program to entice users to trade in and upgrade, but this new version is far more generous – you don't need to part with your kit in order to get new ones; customers who use the upgrade discount can continue to use their older Sonos products exactly as before.

*Here's how the new loyalty discounts stack up:

– Get 15 per cent off any Sonos product if you own: Connect:Amp (Gen 2), Connect (Gen 2), Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 (Gen 2), Playbar or Playbase.

– Get 30 per cent off any Sonos product if you own: Connect:Amp (Gen 1), Connect (Gen 1), and Play:5 (Gen 1).

– Get 30 per cent off the Sonos Boost wireless extender if you own a Bridge.

Sonos users are entitled to get one discount per eligible product. They can see which discounts they're eligible for by signing into their Sonos account. Select an upgrade and you'll get credit that you can use immediately or save for a future purchase – they don't expire, apparently. The process is all online so can be completed in a lockdown-friendly manner.

Now to Sonos' second announcement. The Sonos Arc – the company's impressive (and Award-winning) Dolby Atmos soundbar – now supports multi-channel LPCM audio, i.e. encoding for up to 7.1 soundtracks on games and Blu-ray discs that have them. That expands the Arc's codec support, which already included Dolby Atmos, Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital+ and Dolby Digital.

To get the update, which is rolling out today, download the latest version of the Sonos S2 app and then update your Arc in the Sonos S2 app. After updating the app, go to Settings > System > System Updates > Check for Updates.

MORE:

Sonos Arc long-term review: the highs and lows

Expert advice: Which Sonos speaker should you buy?

Multi-room rivals: best Sonos alternatives