For the first time, Sky customers will be able to include BT Sport as part of their Sky TV bundle - or on a standalone basis across all Sky platforms, including Sky Go.

For Sky subscribers, this means access to every Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture will be available through their Sky contract.

The BT Sport app will also be available on Sky’s NOW TV box.

On the flipside, BT TV set-top boxes will now feature the NOW TV app - BT TV users will be able to buy NOW TV passes and access its content straight from their box.

According to Sky, these new services will be available to customers from “early 2019”.

In the wake of the news YouTube is being taken off Amazon Fire devices in the New Year, perhaps Google and Amazon should take cues from BT and Sky’s frenemy agreement - in the name of, you know, consumer interest.

In other Sky-related news, we can see the TV service eventually land in the lap of Disney. Disney’s just announced the acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV business, including Fox’s existing stake in Sky. And as Fox is currently in a bidding war for the portion of Sky is doesn’t already own, the fate of Sky’s ownership is for now uncertain.

