From today, any one signed up to Sky Go can now access a further 14 channels for streaming or download on compatible mobile devices, laptops and the Xbox 360.

The new channels include some of Sky's most popular: Comedy Central, Dave, MTV, Gold, Nat Geo, History and Discovery to name a few.

However some channels, including the last 3 mentioned, require a subscription to Sky TV's Entertainment Extra pass and, in order to download shows, a £5 montly subscription for Sky Go Extra is required.

Sky now offers 40 entertainment channels, 6 sports channels and 11 movie channels on its mobile TV platform.

Sky's Brand Director of TV Products, Luke Bradley-Jones, said of the update, "Sky Go has gone from strength to strength since it launced in July 2011 and now attracts over 3 million unique users quarterly."

"The addition of these new channels is part of our continued commitment to provide our customers with a great TV experience whenever and wherever they want it, all at no extra cost."

The full list of channels is as follows:

MTV, Comedy Central, Gold, Watch, Dave, Alibi, Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, History, Good Food and Eden.

The news follows the announcement last week, that the Sky Go app for Android will go completely live on December 3rd, following months of being in a Beta testing mode.

For more information and a list of compatible devices for Sky Go, head to sky.com.

by Max Langridge

