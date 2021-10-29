Sennheiser’s five-star HD 800 S audiophile headphones get insane AU$1100 discount

In our glowing five-star review of the Sennheiser HD 800 S, we praised the headphones for their detailed, articulate, balanced, composed and refined audio presentation (yes, we really liked them), and now the audio giant is discounting these stellar cans by a huge AU$1100 in Australia.

Retailing at AU$2599.95 but now reduced to just AU$1499, these reference headphones are a reinvention and overall upgrade of the highly rated HD 800 from more than a decade ago.

Packing in generous 56mm drivers, the HD 800 S delivers a frequency response ranging from 4Hz to 51kHz rated at -10dB, and when paired with a good source and headphone amplifier, they offer a remarkable sense of space, separation and dynamics without ever threatening to overwhelm or lose cohesion.

With their lightweight construction (at just 330g), wonderfully designed headband and earcups and their open-back form factor, they're some of the most comfortable headphones around and won't fatigue you nearly as quickly as closed-back over-ears.

The discount is available at all participating Australian retailers, including Addicted to Audio and MiniDisc, and will last until stock is sold out. We anticipate this being a hot deal for audiophiles, so get in early if you want to secure a pair for yourself.