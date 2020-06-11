Sennheiser HD 25 headphones discounted as special 75th anniversary pair revealed

June is Sennheiser’s birthday month, and this year the German audio brand is turning the ripe old age of 75. To mark the occasion, it is offering its iconic HD 25 monitor and DJ headphones for only £87 / €99 / $100 / AU$239 – a stonking £42, €50, $50, and AU$100 saving respectively.

Even better, to celebrate Sennheiser's 75th anniversary, anyone who orders the HD 25 this month has a chance of receiving a limited-edition version of the headphones instead (pictured, above).

Besides the usual black earpads, the limited edition set includes additional yellow earpads, inspired by the colours of another Sennheiser classic model – the HD 414, also known as the world’s first open-backed headphones, originally released in 1968. The HD 25 Limited Edition headphones also feature a retro Sennheiser logo on the earcups and come packaged in a box with a stylish retro sleeve.

You'll have to be lucky, as there are just 25,000 HD 25 Limited Edition models available worldwide. But someone's got to nab them – and it could be you! You can find out more on Sennheiser's 75th anniversary offers here.

The Sennheiser HD 25 headphones originally debuted in 1988 but have been through several updates since their initial release. We reviewed the Adidas Originals-branded pair a few years ago, and we liked them a lot.

