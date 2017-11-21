As elaborated upon in our ‘DTS:X - what is it? How can you get it?’ explainer, DTS Virtual:X is a way of getting three-dimensional surround sound without extra speakers.

Instead of being encoded into the Blu-ray disc (like DTS:X), Virtual:X is a post-processing technology that aims to create the effect of a 7.1.4 surround set up (that's 11.1 channels, including four height channels) through a 5.1 or even a stereo configuration.

The Yamaha YAS-207 (a 2017 Award winner, no less) was the first soundbar to showcase the technology, and now we have the first batch of support in AV receivers.

Supported models ready to receive the Virtual:X firmware now update include the Denon AVR-X1400H, AVR-X2400H and AVR-X3400H, and the Marantz NR1608 and SR5012.

Denon's US-only AVR-S730H and AVR-S930H models are also supported.

Next spring, Denon's AVR-X4400 and AVR-X6400H, and the Marantz SR6012, will also get the update.

DTS’ argument for Virtual:X technology in an AV receiver lies in its research which finds that fewer than 30 per cent of consumers who purchase multichannel AV receivers connect the height speakers, and fewer than 48 per cent connect the rear surround speakers.

