If you can't fit a surround-sound system into your lounge, a soundbar is the next best thing. The new Yamaha YAS-207 is the first to feature DTS Virtual:X technology, which recreates the effect of surround-sound without requiring additional speakers.

DTS Virtual:X can create the effect of sound delivered by a 7.1.4 set-up (that's 11.1 channels). But it's different to DTS:X because it's a post-processing algorithm, so can be applied to DTS content old and new. It allows licensees to employ certain features, like virtual height, to create the illusion of the sound coming at you from various heights without moving the speakers.

DTS:X, on the other hand, is natively encoded on a disc's soundtrack. DTS claims DTS Virtual:X achieves its effects regardless of the standard of the audio source.

The YAS-207 replaces the YAS-203 - improvements include HDMI inputs, Bluetooth, and compatibility with a smartphone app. It's also compatible with 4K HDR and comes with a wireless subwoofer.

Yamaha hasn't announced a UK price for the soundbar yet, but in the US it will cost $300 - so it's a safe bet we'll pay £300 or so. It will go on sale in July, though the DTS update won't land until August.

