Samsung will make the next generation Virgin TiVo set-top boxes, which are set to be released late 2011.

The PVR will be launched at the IBC exhibition in Amsterdam from 9th September, after which Virgin Media is planning a renewed push of its new TiVo service.

Samsung previously built Virgin's V+ PVR, the company's equivalent to the Sky+ box.

Earlier today Virgin announced its Virgin TiVo Premiere Elite box, which boasts four tuners and 2TB of storage space, at the CEDIA Expo in Indianapolis.

