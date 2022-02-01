Samsung Galaxy S22 on sale dates could be pushed back

There's no surer sign of the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone lineup's readiness for launch than the slew of leaks and rumours that have sprung up across the internet. We now know that we're almost certainly looking at two Galaxy S22 Ultra models, for example, (and we've even seen the potential colours) but with just eight days to go until Samsung’s confirmed 9th February Unpacked event, noted tipster Jon Prosser has "bad news" concerning the actual availability of the handsets.

Prosser says Samsung is experiencing "supply chain issues" that will mean the tech giant has to push back the official on-sale dates for the upcoming Galaxy S22 phones.

Bad news: I’m told that due to supply chain issues, the Galaxy S22 lineup has had a slight setback. Pre-order for ALL devices is still happening on event day (Feb 9)However, availability has now been split: S22 Ultra: Feb 25S22 & S22+: Pushed to March 11 pic.twitter.com/pp2IFAYXSNJanuary 31, 2022 See more

According to Prosser, the S22 series will still be up for pre-order right after the event on 9th February, but official sales will be postponed to 25th February for the S22 Ultra and 11th March for the S22 and S22+ variants.

Samsung has not commented on this, but it is highly likely that until the firm takes to the mic at its own Unpacked event on 9th February, we won't know for sure when the new smartphones will actually start shipping.

But why not bone up on the specs and upgrades to expect ahead of the big reveal? Consult our Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: specs differences to expect feature.

It remains to be seen if the new (and huge) Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet, which Samsung leaked on its own website less than two weeks ago, will be affected by similar supply chain issues. As always, when we know, so shall you.

MORE:

Read our extensive catalogue of Samsung Galaxy reviews

See our pick of the best smartphones 2022: the best phones for music and movies

Got to be Android? Read our recommendations for the best Android phones 2022: Google-powered smartphones for all budgets